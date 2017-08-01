News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
We're Moving! Our 2018 Clinic Is Bigger and In A New Location! The Princeton Crowne Plaza!
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Princeton, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Learn firsthand baseball insights by registering now at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
***@insidebaseball.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse