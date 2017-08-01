 
Industry News





We're Moving! Our 2018 Clinic Is Bigger and In A New Location! The Princeton Crowne Plaza!

 
 
We're Moving!
PRINCETON, N.J. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including the award-winning groundskeeper William Butler as well as coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Princeton, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Learn firsthand baseball insights by registering now  at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in... (http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-inside-baseball-coaches-clinic/%20). For more information, call (973) 921.0400 today!

