Novo Precision Expands Cut to Length Department into Cable Wire Cutting
With the increased demand in cut to length cable due to the popularity of cable railings and fencing, Novo Precision is expanding its material cutting department.
What seems to be driving the demand for the cable cutting service is the introduction and popularity in cable railing and fencing. The industry demand both residential and commercial applications really seems to have switched over to cable. Home decking with cable railing opposed to the traditional wood has taken hold, and sports and entertainment venues like stadiums and arenas have switched from the bulky and expensive metal rails to the light and modern looking cable.
With this many traditional railing and decking companies have looked to keep up with the switch to cable. Having to cut millions of pieces of precise cable lengths has posed quite a problem for manufacturers as they try to keep cost down and efficiency up. Most have to measure and manually cut lengths one at a time which is quite labor intensive.
Enter Novo Precision who through their custom cable cutting machines can quickly and precisely cut pieces off a spool automatically at over a thousand pieces per hour. "We offer a great option for manufacturers in that we can build them a machine so they can keep production in house or we can cut their pieces, inspect, package and custom ship their product for them" states Griffing. "It really started like most of our custom products, a customer comes to us with a need and our engineers dig in and find a solution".
The Novo cable cutting system uses a quill on quill cutting process to contain the cable OD during the shear cut which results in a clean, burr-free cut with minimal distortion. Cable length tolerances as low as +/- .062" can be maintained over long lengths, and each part is inspected before it is shipped. Custom packaging can include straight lengths in tubes, bundled in individual coils, in plastic bags, cardboard boxes, etc.
To check out our cable cutting service in production and view our machine go to http://www.novoprecision.com/
Sherwood Griffing
