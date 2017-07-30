Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Allison Spencer

Allison Spencer

-- As a South Carolina native Allison has lived in the up state and low country, but for the past five years she has called Summerville her home town. She met her husband while attending Appalachian State University majoring in Graphic Arts and Industrial Technology. Even though they are Mountaineers by degree, you can hear them yelling Go Tigers! Other than exploring all the great sites and activities that the low country has to offer, you can find Allison rooting for her son on the baseball field or watching her daughters cheer team dazzling the crowd.Allison has always brought energy, creativity, and passion to her work. With a strong background in sales she can stay on top of details, provide commitment and integrity in every transaction. She truly loves the Charleston area and is excited to make it home for her clients!HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.Learn more about Allison at: