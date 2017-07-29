Country(s)
Aerotenna offers next-gen drone collision-avoidance solutions powered by mmWave sensors from Texas Instruments
"Using TI's recently-announced mmWave sensors in their 'sense and avoid' solutions, Aerotennna will make it possible for drone developers to design products that receive real-time, accurate data," said Robert Ferguson, Industrial mmWave Sensors Product Line Manager, TI. "With entrance into the TI Design Network, Aerotenna is making it easier for manufacturers to use TI technology to design more autonomous and accurate drones."
"Aerotenna is excited to work with TI," said Zongbo Wang, Aerotenna Founder and CEO. "We're especially excited about the autonomous future enabled by TI's mmWave sensors. We believe TI's mmWave sensors will unleash a suite of applications that were not previously feasible and will open even more markets for our technology."
About Aerotenna
Aerotenna, powered by Ainstein, is a leading provider of radar based collision avoidance sensors and the real-time intelligence for drones. Its technology enables the autonomous flying for drones and revolutionizes drones in our lives. For more information please visit www.Ainstein.ai/
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping more than 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.
Media Contact
Sheen Xiao
sheen@ainstein.ai
