Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - Barry Cunningham

Barry Cunningham

Contact

HomeGate Real Estate

***@homegaterealestate.com HomeGate Real Estate

End

-- Barry Cunningham was born and raised in Welland, Ontario, Canada; as small city about 20 miles from Niagara Falls. He attended the University of Waterloo where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree and then moved on to graduate school at Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO to pursue his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. After 15 years of successful practice in Cincinnati, OH he made the move to Charleston, SC and much prefers the short winters and long summers.Shortly after their move to the Lowcountry, he began helping his wife with the marketing and advertising of her real estate business and developed a keen interest which prompted him to earn his real estate license in 2006. He has been involved in general brokerage and new homes sales since and is very excited to join the HomeGate Real Estate team.Along with his wife Julia and two children, Logan and Mackenzie, Barry enjoys everything Charleston has to offer from boating and beach life, amazing restaurants, concerts, plantations and myriad outdoor activities. He loves staying active, celebrating with friends and photographing people, places and things all over this beautiful city.HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.Learn more about Barry at: