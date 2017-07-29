Transaction Announcement - Fitness Nutrition Industry

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Takes Advisory Role in Trade of Two Franchise Fitness Nutrition Companies

Bright Casual Meeting

Contact

Marketing Coordinator

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Coordinator

End

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworld.com/centraldenver), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that two franchise locations in the fitness nutrition industry have been successfully traded due to the brokerage services of Chris Cantwell.Transworld Denver specializes in the business sales arena in the Denver Metro Area, this also includes support services for franchise resales. "Franchise resale represents a unique opportunity to buy into an established franchise business," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "Purchasing a franchise resale still comes with the great support and backing of a franchise, but often times, they can be acquired at a reduced rate when compared to the cost of starting a new location from scratch."This fitness nutrition company is a well-branded sports and nutrition franchise that offers a mix of products in the way of nutritional supplements, athletic apparel and fitness consulting. One location was opened in late 2015 and is dedicated to serving customers who want to lead healthier lifestyles for themselves. The second location has been operating for more than nine years and is considered a destination stop for local fitness enthusiasts, especially due to its well placed and busy location!Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the state of Colorado, focusing on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.