Southeast Ventura County YMCA Adventure Guides BBQ: August 26

August 2017





AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southeast Ventura County YMCA will be hosting a free Adventure Guides registration barbeque for families who live in the greater Conejo Valley and Moorpark areas. The barbeque is Saturday, August 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sumac Park (6000 Calmfield Ave.) in Agoura Hills. Parents can sign up for the Adventure Guides and Trailblazers programs at the barbeque.

The afternoon will include obstacle courses, music, games and more. It is designed to introduce parents and their kids to the program. YMCA staff and current program participants will be available to provide more information and answer questions.

Adventure Guides' father-son/daughter pairs join other families living in their neighborhood or attending their school and usually meet at members' homes for games, arts & crafts and stories, in addition to special events. Participants are divided into Adventure Guides (K through 2nd) and Trailblazers (3rd and up); all events are age appropriate.

Parents and their children take part in outdoor activities, camping and monthly meetings. These activities help bring parent and child closer together as they share common experiences. Children also learn the YMCA's core values: caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Some of the planned special events include a pinewood derby, winter and fall campouts and community service activities.

For more information, contact Kristen Beck at 818-707-9622, kbeck@sevymca.org.

