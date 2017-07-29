Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Desert Son" Written By Author Glenn Maynard In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Desert Son" written by author Glenn Maynard and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Carter Spence is a 26-year-old accountant out of Boston, who has an out-of-body experience following a car accident that kills his parents. He views the chaos from above the scene of the accident, then passes through the tunnel and reunites with relatives who have long been dead. A woman he does not recognize approaches him and says, "Welcome, son." Her message to him is that he needs to be aware of his true identity, and should follow signs that will lead him there. She mentions mountains, but Carter is jolted back into his physical body before she can finish. After burying his parents, Carter heads west and meets a free spirit named Brenda, whom he is drawn to on many levels. She becomes his travelling companion and leads him to Boulder, Colorado, to an old white house, of an old man named Martin. Diaries, hypnosis, and past-life regression, reveal a bizarre connection between these three. Carter discovers that the truth to his identity can only be found by pursuing the answer to whether he is the reincarnation of his biological father, in what is shaping up to be a love affair rekindled beyond the grave.