Atlas Consumer Law Perseveres & Wins Oliva v. Blatt, Hasenmiller, Leibsker & Moore LLC

Atlas Consumer Law delivered a very rare but successful result on behalf of its client in the case of Oliva v. Blatt, Hasenmiller, Leibsker & Moore LLC. Despite losing once, appealing, and losing yet again, the firm was able to persevere against all odds and ultimately prevail.The facts are simple, but the legal issues presented were rather complex, causing the 7Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse itself. Oliva defaulted on a credit card account and Defendant filed suit in Cook County's First Municipal District. At the time the suit was filed, Plaintiff did not reside in Cook County's First Municipal District. While Defendant's suit against Plaintiff was pending, the 7Circuit inoverturned itsruling in, which did not require that Defendant file the suit against Plaintiff in the municipal district where he resided. To the dismay of debt collectors, the 7Circuit applied its ruling in, thus creating liability for suits filed by debt collectors that were per se lawful per the 7Circuit's ruling inat the time they were filed.The Defendant argued that its reliance onexcused its violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act because it was a bona fide error as defined by the FDCPA. The District Court agreed with Defendant and found that although a violation of the FDCPA occurred, Defendant's violation resulted from a bona fide error. Oliva appealed to the 7Circuit arguing that Defendant's violation arose from a mistake of law, which the Supreme Court inaffirmatively held does not avail Defendant to the bona fide error defense. A three judge panel from the 7Circuit affirmed the District Court and found that the Supreme Court precedent set bydoes not apply because Defendant's violation did not arise from Defendant's mistake of law, but that of a mistake by the 7Circuit itself. Accordingly, the 7Circuit held Defendant was entitled to the bona fide error defense. Olive then petitioned the 7Circuit for a rehearing in front of all eleven 7Circuit judges which is known as a rehearing en banc. Against all odds, the 7Circuit granted Oliva's petition and heard the case with all judges present. In an 7-4 vote, the 7Circuit, sitting en banc, vacated the 3 judge panel's decision affirming the District Court's decision finding in favor of Defendant and held that the Supreme Court precedent inapplies because Defendant's violation was a mistake of law, regardless whom made the mistake. Having the 7Circuit reverse its own three judge panel is an extremely rare event. Oliva and his counsel's persistence that the Court properly apply Supreme Court precedent paid off against all odds. This is a major victory for consumers who were subjected to abusive collection practices underfor 18 years.