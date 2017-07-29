 
NFL Player Darius Robinson Joins LUX Atlanta as New Chief Executive Officer

Darius Robinson's Black-Tie Induction Ceremony Set for August 26th.
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, LUX Atlanta announced the upcoming appointment of Darius Robinson, former Buffalo Bills NFL Player, as the New CEO of LUX Atlanta.

"It was a wonderful surprise. Honestly, I never saw this coming. I never expected anything to come of me supporting a Brand I believe in. As I now hold the torch in my hands, I will continue to guide the company in maintaining the excellence it has already demonstrated. I will also do everything in my power to bridge Atlanta-based powerful people and our Atlanta community together", says Darius Robinson, who is also the Founder of Bosses United Unlimited.

Mr. Robinson replaces the Founder and former CEO of the company, D. Bryant who will be picking up the mantle at LUX London, the London Branch of the Company.

On August 26th, 2017, join Darius Robinson, LUX Atlanta and their numerous guests, at the Black-Tie Induction Ceremony of former NFL Player Darius Robinson. This Event will be held at a Private Location. A few tickets will be made available to the public at blacktievent.eventbrite.com.

About LUX Atlanta: LUX Atlanta LC is the Creator of the Professional Athletes' LUX Service.  They are also the creators of the Celebrity-Hosted Black-Tie Event Series and the Networking with Celebrity Entrepreneur Business Event Series.

Visit Us:

Website: www.lux-atlanta.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/luxatlanta

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LUXAtlanta

Media Contact
Press Office
LUX Atlanta
press@lux-atlanta.com
Source:LUX Atlanta LC
Email:***@lux-atlanta.com Email Verified
Tags:Ceo, Nflplayer, Atlanta
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Executives
