August 2017





Remington College Dallas Campus Launches Three New Programs

New Associate Degree programs, Diploma program offers hands-on training in Process Technology, Industrial Mechanics and Automated Systems, and Computer-Aided Design and Drafting
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Remington College Dallas Campus expands offerings to students with three new programs in Industrial Mechanics and Automated Systems, Process Technology, and Computer-Aided Design and Drafting. Enrollment is currently underway.

"These programs are going to set up our students to compete in the current job market," said Skip Walls, Remington College-Dallas Campus president. "That's in part because of the hands-on training they acquire here at Remington College."

The Industrial Mechanics and Automated Systems program is designed to prepare students for entry-level work installing, maintaining and repairing heavy industrial machinery and equipment.1 The program may be a good fit for students who want to acquire skills with electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic devices. Students can also learn the theory and application of mechatronics and pneumatics while building a strong understanding of electricity, physics and safety standards as regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The program can be completed in as few as 18 months.2 Upon completion of the program, graduates will receive an Associate of Applied Science Degree.

Those interested in how mechanical and electrical equipment works should consider enrolling in the Process Technology program.

The new curriculum combines classroom theory about mechanical and electrical operations with hands-on training. It includes:

·         Instrumentation drawings and diagrams

·         Equipment startup, operation and shutdown

·         Troubleshooting and quality control

·         Safety, health and environmental considerations

Students gain the skills they may need to qualify for entry-level positions as plant operators, maintenance and/or controls calibration and manufacturing systems operators. Graduates will earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree.

In the Computer-Aided Design and Drafting program, students train in the application of drafting skills, positioning them to work with engineers, technologists and architects after graduation. Full-time students normally complete the coursework in 48 weeks, and upon graduation are awarded a diploma.

Remington College Dallas Campus is located at 1800 Eastgate Drive in Garland, TX.

About Remington College:  Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates. State licensure may be required.
2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary

Contact
Kate Quinones
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
