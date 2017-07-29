 
Casta Del Sol Selects Powerstone to Manage Active Adult Community in Mission Viejo

Leading property management firm adds 18 new team members including GM Josh Hodosh. Casta Del Sol community becomes Powerstone's largest active adult client.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a leading full service Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that the firm has been awarded its largest active adult Association to date, the 1927 unit, active 55+ community, Casta del Sol. Powerstone's CEO, Rene' Decker stated: "We are so extremely pleased and honored to have been selected by the Casta del Sol Board of Directors. This is a beautiful retirement community that has many different venues for exercise and activities and we're fortunate to bring on General Manager Josh Hodosh and his team of 17 to continue to care for all of the moving parts."  Victoria Crayne, Board President had this to say: "We were very diligent in our selection process and we unanimously selected the best firm to meet the community's current and future needs. Our residents are also happy that Josh and the entire team will continue their fine work here."

There are 18 staff members on the on-site management team led by General Manager Josh Hodosh, CCAM®, AMS®, PCAM®, CACM Hodosh stated: "The transition to Powerstone couldn't have been more seamless, they welcomed the team with open arms and we are excited to be a part of this company. I feel fortunate to lead such a devoted and hardworking team, the work ethics we pride ourselves at Casta del Sol align with those at Powerstone. There are many areas of connection, but it starts with providing exceptional service and being there for the client".  Josh has served the Casta del Sol Homeowners Association for the last 6 years and will continue to provide professional service the Board and Powerstone expect. Powerstone CFO Michelle Burge, who was instrumental in the transition process had this to say: "Casta del Sol is a great addition to the Powerstone family. We understand their vision and are excited to help make it happen."

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com
