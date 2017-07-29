News By Tag
Casta Del Sol Selects Powerstone to Manage Active Adult Community in Mission Viejo
Leading property management firm adds 18 new team members including GM Josh Hodosh. Casta Del Sol community becomes Powerstone's largest active adult client.
There are 18 staff members on the on-site management team led by General Manager Josh Hodosh, CCAM®, AMS®, PCAM®, CACM Hodosh stated: "The transition to Powerstone couldn't have been more seamless, they welcomed the team with open arms and we are excited to be a part of this company. I feel fortunate to lead such a devoted and hardworking team, the work ethics we pride ourselves at Casta del Sol align with those at Powerstone. There are many areas of connection, but it starts with providing exceptional service and being there for the client". Josh has served the Casta del Sol Homeowners Association for the last 6 years and will continue to provide professional service the Board and Powerstone expect. Powerstone CFO Michelle Burge, who was instrumental in the transition process had this to say: "Casta del Sol is a great addition to the Powerstone family. We understand their vision and are excited to help make it happen."
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development)
