August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

SIMBA Upgrades Touchscreens and Scanners to Improve throughput at Receiving for Growers & Packers

Faster Processing and Improved Management Reporting for Produce Packers & Shippers. Kirkland - WA - Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Redmond, Washington leader in Real-time Traceability Systems announces upgrades to the SIMBA Touchscreen
 
 
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- SIMBA uses an automated process to track the produce through each stage, from receiving to shipping.   The SIMBA system runs on tablets or touch screen computers and collects multiple points of data including such details as product type, harvest date, grade, and so on.  The software is able to collect lot or batch numbers and maintain full traceability from receiving through packaging and shipping.  The time to enter all product details is greatly reduced using the new SIMBA Production touchscreen, which is easy to learn.  Once a Lot has been identified and the attributes recorded, there is no need to re-enter that information later in the process, allowing the employees to focus on their tasks.

SIMBA prints product labels at any pack line with all pertinent information (including a GS-1 code).  The system can store unlimited label formats and switches from one to another with the press of a button.  This feature makes it easy to provide each end customer their own unique label format.  SIMBA is able to interface to scales and automatic label applicators for a fully automated process.

The label information is stored in the SIMBA Office inventory, which provides data for inventory management, traceability and shipping.  The cartons may be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked with a single pallet identifier.

Advanced Logistics    At the time of shipping, the Van Loading feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van.  A Bill of Lading is then produced automatically.  This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.

Positive Results     Key results from implementing the SIMBA Traceability & Labeling Software include real-time production reporting, fulfillment of traceability requirements, more accurate inventory, professional looking carton and pallet labels, and verified shipping.

See more Traceability and labeling Software for produce http://dynamic-systemsinc.com/software/produce

Rob Freeman

VP Business Strategies

Direct:  425-284-1662

Dynamic Systems, Inc

www.dynamic-systemsinc.com

Rob Freeman
***@dsisales.com
