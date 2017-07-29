News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SIMBA Upgrades Touchscreens and Scanners to Improve throughput at Receiving for Growers & Packers
Faster Processing and Improved Management Reporting for Produce Packers & Shippers. Kirkland - WA - Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Redmond, Washington leader in Real-time Traceability Systems announces upgrades to the SIMBA Touchscreen
SIMBA prints product labels at any pack line with all pertinent information (including a GS-1 code). The system can store unlimited label formats and switches from one to another with the press of a button. This feature makes it easy to provide each end customer their own unique label format. SIMBA is able to interface to scales and automatic label applicators for a fully automated process.
The label information is stored in the SIMBA Office inventory, which provides data for inventory management, traceability and shipping. The cartons may be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked with a single pallet identifier.
Advanced Logistics At the time of shipping, the Van Loading feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van. A Bill of Lading is then produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.
Positive Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA Traceability & Labeling Software include real-time production reporting, fulfillment of traceability requirements, more accurate inventory, professional looking carton and pallet labels, and verified shipping.
See more Traceability and labeling Software for produce http://dynamic-
Rob Freeman
VP Business Strategies
Direct: 425-284-
Dynamic Systems, Inc
www.dynamic-
Contact
Rob Freeman
***@dsisales.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse