Evoke Healthy Foods Donates 14,000 bags of Muesli to Western NY Food Banks

-- Evoke Healthy Foods has donated its muesli to Foodlink in Rochester, NY and Food bank of WNY, with 7,000 bags to each. The organic and gluten free muesli will be available to agencies which provide food to and children served by the food banks in the Buffalo and Rochester areas."We have had tremendous support from consumers and retailers in Western New York." said Ian Szalinski, President and Founder of Evoke. "We are committed to serving those communities where we live and work, so this is a great opportunity to give back. Foodlink and Food Bank of WNY are vital partners in making healthy food accessible to everyone. I honored to have the privilege to make this donation and help them provide food to underserved members of our community."Foodlink is a regional food hub and the Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. Our operations alleviate food insecurity by distributing food to a network of human service agencies and target the root causes of hunger through our state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and dozens of food-related programs.Last year, Foodlink distributed 17.4 million pounds of food, including 4.9 million pounds of produce. Foodlink's nutrition educators empower people to make healthy choices and our food access programs provide new access points to nutritious food in underserved communities. Our innovative approach directly addresses diet-related health disparities related to food insecurity. Learn more about our mission to end hunger and to leverage the power of food to build a healthier community at www.foodlinkny.org Based in Rochester, NY, Evoke Healthy Foods makes nutritionally-focused breakfast cereals with ingredients that are good for your body- whole grains, dried fruits, nuts and seeds. From the health of Evoke's customers to supporting the community and environment-Evoke Healthy Foods seeks to make a positive impact with each bowl of muesli served. The products are distributed nationwide with retailers like Wegmans, Whole Foods, Safeway, Fresh Market, and more. For more information on Evoke, please visit http://www.evokefoods.com Ian Szalinski585-205-8675ians@evokefoods.com