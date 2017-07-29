News By Tag
* Food
* Donation
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Evoke Healthy Foods Donates 14,000 bags of Muesli to Western NY Food Banks
"We have had tremendous support from consumers and retailers in Western New York." said Ian Szalinski, President and Founder of Evoke. "We are committed to serving those communities where we live and work, so this is a great opportunity to give back. Foodlink and Food Bank of WNY are vital partners in making healthy food accessible to everyone. I honored to have the privilege to make this donation and help them provide food to underserved members of our community."
About Foodlink:
Foodlink is a regional food hub and the Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. Our operations alleviate food insecurity by distributing food to a network of human service agencies and target the root causes of hunger through our state-of-the-
Last year, Foodlink distributed 17.4 million pounds of food, including 4.9 million pounds of produce. Foodlink's nutrition educators empower people to make healthy choices and our food access programs provide new access points to nutritious food in underserved communities. Our innovative approach directly addresses diet-related health disparities related to food insecurity. Learn more about our mission to end hunger and to leverage the power of food to build a healthier community at www.foodlinkny.org.
About Evoke Healthy Foods:
Based in Rochester, NY, Evoke Healthy Foods makes nutritionally-
Contact:
Ian Szalinski
585-205-8675
ians@evokefoods.com
Contact
Ian Szalinski
***@evokefoods.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse