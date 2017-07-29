 

FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach John Kennedy

 
Certified FocalPoint Business Coach John Kennedy
STAMFORD, Conn. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- FocalPoint Business Coaching is pleased to announce John Kennedy has joined FocalPoint's elite team of Business Coaching professionals. John brings his business experience and Coaching expertise to entrepreneurs and business leaders in Fairfield County.

John Kennedy has a wide range of business development experience across all sizes of businesses. Most recently, John was Partner, Business Development at Lippincott, a global brand strategy and innovation firm. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President of Wirthlin Worldwide, a strategic, research-based consulting firm, heading up the New York office. John also started the New York office of Kennedy Research, a family-run market research firm, which was acquired by Wirthlin. A graduate of Union College, John is also on the Board of Catholic Academy of Bridgeport, comprised of the 4 elementary Catholic school campuses in Bridgeport. Throughout his career, the unifying element has been helping businesses of all sizes grow.

Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint says, "we are excited to have John Kennedy join us on the FocalPoint team. John's business development background is a great fit with our FocalPoint Community of Coaches who work with their clients to help them in achieving even higher levels of success in their business."

Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://johnkennedy.focalpointcoaching.com/

About FocalPoint Business Coaching:

FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.

