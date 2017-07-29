 
L.A. Wolves FC's Paolo Cardozo Named United Premier Soccer League 2017 Spring Season MVP

Crafty Midfielder Central to L.A. Wolves FC's UPSL Spring Championship Run
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce L.A. Wolves FC's Paolo Cardozo has been named its 2017 Spring Season Most Valuable Player.

Cardozo led L.A. Wolves FC to the UPSL 2017 Spring Season Supporter's Shield, and the club's first UPSL Championship with a 2-1 victory over California Victory FC at SilverLakes Sports Park in Norco, Calif. on Sunday, July 30.

L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "Paolo has been excellent for us since day one, and it's gratifying that he's finally getting the recognition that he's so often deserved. He's been in the middle of everything for us all season, and he's scored big goals for us in big games. He can do it all; score, set up others for goals and come back and play on the defensive end. He's put together a fantastic career to this point and the UPSL MVP Award is a testament to his high-caliber play."

Cardozo had 14 goals and 18 assists this season for L.A. Wolves FC, a semifinalist for the U.S. National Amateur Cup, which begins play in Glendale, Wisc., on Friday, Aug. 4.

L.A. Wolves FC also won the USASA Region IV Championship and the CalSouth Adult State Cup this year, and advanced to the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The UPSL Spring Season Most Valuable Player was selected by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

L.A. Wolves FC

L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_Wolves), who played in the United Soccer Association (https:/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Soccer_Association) in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.

L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.

In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/lawolvesfc
Twitter: @lawolvesfc

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
