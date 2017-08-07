Sports Supplement Queen Liz Gaspari Signs 6 Figure Supplement Distribution Deal In Chile

Owned by Supplement Queen, Liz Gaspari, Danger Zone Hard Core Series and Athletic Elite 10 have been picked up by Juan Garcia, owner of Kote Sport Spa, in 6 figure distribution deal.

Liz Gaspari has been entrenched in the nutritional supplement industry for over fifteen years and her success has made her into one of the most powerful and influential people in the sports nutrition industry.Owner of, whose sole mission is to provide breakthrough sports nutrition worthy of serious athletes, and, whom she owns with Grammy-winning producter, Stevie J, Liz is excited to announce that Juan Garcia, owner of Kote Sport Spa, has picked up both lines to distrubute in Chile in a 6 figure 3 year exlusive deal. Liz has made strategic moves again by creatively partnering up with soccer legend Ronaldinho Gaucho. Gaspari is, again, paving the super highways internationally for the new sports dietary supplement industry.Liz's partner in Danger Zone Hard Core, Stevie J, is a powerful music producer, Grammy Winner, and VH1 reality TV star who has produced some of the biggest hits.Liz's portfolio includes taking the Gaspari Nutrition brand from a regional supplier and turning it into a global presence. She is responsible for helping to build Gaspari Nutrition into a monster business that has generated over 100 million dollars a year in sales.AE10 defines an athlete as anyone who is serious about his or her training and who uses their high level physicality to perform better in all aspects of their lives...Soccer, Football, Bodybuilding, Baseball, etc. It can be any sport you have a passion for… The love of the game, thrill of the crowd, the challenge and the glory drives us to seek superior output, consistently. Athletic Elite 10 finally emerges as the #1 choice for elite level conditioning and physique aesthetics.Again, Athletic Elite 10 isn't for everybody, but tailored for… Athletes Only!