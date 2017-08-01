News By Tag
Eva Garland Consulting Expands Headquarters
Rapid Growth Motivates Relocation to North Hills Bank of America Tower
Founded in 2013, EGC has rapidly expanded operations from its Research Triangle headquarters, and currently serves over 70 clients in NC and over 200 clients worldwide. Over the past 18 months, EGC has added 12 new employees to support the company's growth.
EGC's CEO, Eva Garland, Ph.D., attributes the firm's rapid growth to the high demand from companies and academic institutions for securing expert consultants to obtain and manage non-dilutive grants to fund scientific research & development. According to Dr. Garland, EGC's client base has collectively obtained over $80M in grant funding over the past three years to support development of cutting-edge technologies.
EGC's Client Relations Manager, Molly Staton, stated, "We are very excited about the enhanced client experience that will be facilitated by our relocation to the Bank of America tower. Our beautifully designed office suites and state of the art technology will enable us to work closely and productively with our local and out-of-town clients."
Dr. Garland commented, "We are very pleased to have such an outstanding facility to support our continued growth, and to provide an exemplary work environment for our current and future staff and clients."
EGC's relocation to the Bank of America Tower is effective as of August 1, 2017.
About Eva Garland Consulting:
Eva Garland Consulting was founded by Dr. Eva Garland to help small businesses and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, and grant compliance and accounting.
Visit http://www.evagarland.com for more details.
Media Contact
Eva Garland Consulting
919-241-7922
info@evagarland.com
