Industry News





DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the worlds fastest-growing Football podcasts!

With an international fan focus and with over one hundred thousand listeners in pre-season, ARW is certainly 'the podcast to watch' during the upcoming season.

What sets ARW apart are their warmth, humour and ability to reach out to football fans all over the world and put them at ease.

Having recently been recognised for their tremendous growth by the Football Association of Ireland, ARW has been invited to attend their first of many live Liverpool matches, starting this weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

After numerous high profile approaches, ARW is in the process of selecting their sponsors for the upcoming football season. If you would like any additional information on sponsorship opportunities then please contact ARW directly.

"We are proud to have created a relaxed but informative sports news platform. Our key focus was on having fun with our listeners and encouraging them to engage and feel part of our shows. With listeners and contributors from all over the world, we enjoy sharing our passion internationally."

- Craig Houlden, ARW Founder

Highly recommended by thousands of fans all over the world, this podcast is a must for football fans for the 2017/18 season. ARW will be at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the Liverpool VS Athletic Club pre-season game. Be sure to check out their post match review  - Youtube - ARWNOW

Anfield Road Wools

http://anfieldroadwools.com/

https://anfieldroadwools.podbean.com

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialARW

https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialARW/

