St. Anne's Credit Union Sponsors United Way Event

 
 
FALL RIVER, Mass. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Anne's Credit Union is proud to have sponsored the United Way of Greater Fall River's Neighborhoods Live United Chalk the Block event. A team of Credit Union volunteers participated in this event at Government Center in downtown Fall River to show the local community what it means to "Live United" – supporting the United Way's slogan and mission to help the local community. In addition to supporting this event, St. Anne's Credit Union and its employees contribute to the annual campaign each year and also participate in the organization's Loaned Executive program. St. Anne's is proud to partner with a local non-profit that provides much-needed funding and direct services to a variety of health & human service agencies in the Greater Fall River area.

Shown in picture left to right are St. Anne's employees Michelle Marcos, Vice President of Human Resources, Taryn Cabral, Human Resources Assistant Manager, Belinda Morrissette, Applications Specialist with their family and friends.

About St. Anne's Credit Union:

Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936.  St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization.  For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.

Lee Zupkofska
***@stannes.com
