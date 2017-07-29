News By Tag
First Time a Tennis Court Appears at Brooklyn Music Festival
Email: sarah@stageofaces.com
NEW YORK - August 4, 2017 - Stage of Aces will be at The 4th Annual Brooklyn Music Festival this Sunday, August 6th on Governor's Island. The free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in short tennis games, contests, and receive one-of-a-kind prizes while listening to different genres of music. The court is ready to welcome all of the expected five thousand attendees with contests starting at 12:30 p.m. and at every hour and half thereafter. "We are having our second event this weekend, and we want to invite the press to attend." - said Jonathan, Executive Producer of Stage of Aces. Everyone is invited to come and participate in this unique and different concept of playing tennis at music festivals. To arrive at this event, you must take a ferry departing from the Battery Maritime Building located at 10 South Street, adjacent to the Staten Island Ferry in Lower Manhattan. More information about how to get to Governor's Island can be found on this website: https://govisland.com/
Stage of Aces is self-managed and open to guests of all levels. For a large majority of the day, festival goers can play with their friends, while also competing in specially themed "Ace of the Stage" games for prizes. Babolat, a well-known sports equipment company, will provide the gear for the games and sponsor the first game at 12:30 p.m. The only thing you need to bring is an "can-do attitude." Professional tennis players, Gary Kushnirovich and Quinton Vega, will be present to sign photographs for fans. There will be food and beverages for purchase at the festival, but they are not permitted on the court. You are encouraged to take many pictures; and post them on social media tagging: @stageofaces and #stageofaces. Additional information can be found on their Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
About Stage of Aces:
Stage of Aces is a mini-sized tennis court found inside of major music festivals. We merge tennis as part of the festival, and allow people to enjoy the game in an unforgettable setting.
