News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin presents 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance
IBAW hosts national branding expert Scott Seroka on August 18, 2017
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Scott Seroka, Wisconsin's only Certified Brand Strategist and Principal of Seroka Brand Development, will share his seven proven steps to building a high-performance culture and compelling employer brand." To register for the August 18th program, go to www.IBAW.com.
National speaker Scott Seroka's additional takeaways will include 1) learn the #1 reason great employees leave, 2) Learn how to manage Millennials to become your greatest employer brand advocates, and, 3) Learn how to overcome the biggest obstacle to improving your culture.
Seroka said, "With the low supply and high demand for top-performing employees, you need to confront your competition head-on by building a culture that will attract and retain the caliber of people you need to grow your business."
IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 04, 2017