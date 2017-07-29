News By Tag
Client Focused Media to expand Oktoberfest Jacksonville
Event set for Sept. 29 and 30 at the Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery
Event organizers have also added in some more fun including the Oktoberfest Rock & Roll Beer Trivia and the USO Salute to America Party on Friday night, and the Kegs and Eggs Party on Saturday to kick off that day's festivities. There will also be the Games of Oktoberfest, which includes the brat eating, stein hoisting, lederhosen competition and tug of war.
Client Focused Media will also partner will nonprofits such as USO, Gator Alumni Association, Hope Springs Florida and Ocean County Purveyors to raise money and awareness for the organizations.
This year will be the second year Oktoberfest Jacksonville will be held at the brewery. Client Focused Media and its sister companies have already managed successful events at the Anheuser-Busch brewery, including Oktoberfest, and most recently, Party of the Decades.
For more information and details about the 2017 Jacksonville Oktoberfest, please visit oktoberfestjacksonville.com. Sponsors of Oktoberfest Jacksonville include Anheuser-Busch, Ash Properties, ASAP Towing and Avondale Travel.
In addition to the Oktoberfest festivities, the Haunted Brewery's Hopocalypse Live Action Zombie Hunt will also kick off on Friday, Sept. 29. It will include a zombie apocalypse interactive experience throughout the brewery, produced by Jacksonville Haunts. The Hopocalypse will resemble laser tag, but the goal will be to shoot the zombies who have taken over the brewery. A team of 10 players will go through the zombie apocalypse every three minutes. The Haunted Brewery will continue every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the month of October and will include the zombie hunt, zombie paintball, creepy clown carnEvil and more. Tickets will be available at thehauntedbrewery.com.
About Anheuser- Busch Brewery
The Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery was opened in 1969 and is one of Anheuser-Busch's six breweries located in the United State. Visitor and special brewmaster tours are available at the Jacksonville Brewery, which produces Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Platinum, Busch, Busch Light, Michelob Light, Michelob AmberBock, Michelob ULTRA, Natural Light, Natural Ice, Shocktop, Landshark and American Red. For 165 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America's most-popular beers. Anheuser-Busch is the U.S. arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev and operates 21 local breweries, 21 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-
About Client Focused Media and BUZZ Media Group
Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, event planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services and public relations to a variety of clients. BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM and BUZZ Media are located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001 (tel:(904)%20232-
