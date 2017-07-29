News By Tag
Dash Design Transforms Former Best Western In Mass. Into Freepoint Hotel in West Cambridge
"We imagined the hotel almost as a campus itself – a welcoming and casual environment with a multitude of offerings for guests and spaces for different social activities, whether during the workday or after hours," said dash design Founder and Partner, David Ashen. "The end result was a playful mix of raw and refined elements, plus robust materials like warm woods and mixed metals, with neutral tones and electric color accents throughout. It's industrial chic with a memorable collegiate voice."
Standout design elements include an open layout, new skylights, and a secret garden off the bar lounge of Freepoint Kitchen & Cocktails, with complete exposure to the outdoor elements. This light-filled area adds luminescence and intrigue, along with glimpses of birch trees through the open rooftop. There's also an eye-catching view of the secret garden from the hotel entrance and its covered port. Glass windows encase the secret garden and sliding glass walls open directly to Freepoint Kitchen & Cocktails.
The hotel's former indoor swimming pool was removed to open space for a generous great room with built-in saw-tooth skylights and a fluid lobby that invites discovery. The bar was extended from the main entry lobby to the lounge and guestrooms and corridors were reimagined as extensions of the public areas.
A new exterior art installation and a large commissioned art piece behind the reception desk, bring a crafted "maker quality" to the hotel design, nodding to the sense of innovation and technology woven throughout the hotel. Carefully curated design choices further tell the hotel's brand story, including wood tile parquet floors in the lobby in tribute to old world Cambridge; locally sourced finishes, such as the sugar maple bar top and Harvard crimson-colored red bar stools; artwork referencing local milestones and Cambridge inventions, from the Fig Newton to the Polaroid Camera; and a screen made of oars designed for the back lounge, referencing the neighboring river and city's rowing history.
In addition to Ashen, the dash design team consisted of partner Siobhan Barry, Interior Designer and Project Manager Vasiliki Zannettis, Interior Architect Michelle Komornik, and team members Mika Fukuyoshi, Nicki Hwang, Jean Keil and Jim Su. Lighting was overseen by Selles Lighting Design, while JDP/Joyce Design Partnership served as architect. CSI Engineering LLC, Zelham, Inc. and Miano Construction rounded out the project team for Freepoint Hotel in West Cambridge.
About HHM
HHM, formerly known as Hersha Hospitality Management, operates nearly 130 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey management, asset management and receivership for properties with leading 4 brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM also operates 28 independent hotels ranging from The Rittenhouse Hotel, a Forbes Four-Star property in Philadelphia, to the Larkspur Landing hotels, all-suite extended stay properties in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Its highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com
About dash design
Founded in 2002, dash design is led by Founder and Partner David Ashen and Partner and Executive Creative Director Siobhan Barry (former partner at ICRAVE). Known for its ability to tailor each project to answer its clients' specific business needs, the firm updates spaces and reinvents brands throughout the US and overseas.
Clients include brand leaders and Fortune 500 companies from all over the world including Shanghai, Morocco, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Philadelphia, Miami, New York City and Aruba. Projects credited to dash design include: Mercat a la Planxa in Chicago, Distrito Restaurant in Moorestown, The Olde Bar in Philadelphia, Urban Farmer (Portland, Cleveland and Philadelphia)
dash design's work has been featured in design: retail, Bloomberg Radio, Hospitality Design, Boutique Design, Interior Design magazine, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, the Commercial Observer, Hotel Business Design, Hotel Interactive, Huffington Post, Contract, ABCnews.com and Paper Magazine. Ashen sits on the editorial board of Hotel Executive, and is a contributor to the publication.
dash design recently launched dashChat®, an ongoing series of podcast talks featuring noted brand development, design experts and other industry thought leaders. Guests have included Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Design magazine, and Cheryl Beall, founder of Retail 101 International. Episodes can be found on dash design's website or here: https://soundcloud.com/
To learn more about the company, visit www.dashdesign.net or follow dash design on LinkedIn and Facebook.
