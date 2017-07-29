News By Tag
Southern Hills Plantation Announces New Move-In Ready Home by Arthur Rutenberg Homes
"Arthur Rutenberg Homes at Southern Hills Plantation reflects the company's commitment to exceptional design, construction expertise and customer service," said GreenPointe Communities Regional President Rick Harcrow. "I encourage everyone to visit this move-in ready showcase home and experience the exceptional lifestyle that Southern Hills Plantation has to offer."
The May River is located within the Estates neighborhood overlooking the 7th hole green of the community's acclaimed Pete Dye championship golf course. The home spans 3,310 square feet and showcases the style and design that today's homebuyers desire. The open, flowing spaces of this home include three bedrooms, three baths, an expansive great room, a den, a bonus room and a three-car garage.
The welcoming foyer of the May River leads into an open living area and a gourmet kitchen and casual dining area. The large center island affords plenty of seating and the trademark concealed pantry is certain to delight even the fussiest chef.
The master suite is a luxurious retreat of peaceful solitude. The master bath features a Kohler oval sunstruck freestanding tub and exudes a Zen-like elegance to re-energize both the body and the mind. There are spacious closets and natural lighting throughout. Separate hallways lead to the secondary bedrooms and private baths across the living area on the other side of the home. The outdoor living area beckons to come outside and relax. The expansive 10' pocket sliding glass doors slip magically away to seamlessly blend the exterior and interior living spaces. Hardwood flooring extends throughout the home's living and entertainment areas, which are punctuated by coffered ceilings, granite countertops, a fireplace in the great room and stylish wainscoting detail in the den. The May River is priced at $699,000 and ready to call home.
Arthur Rutenberg Homes is offering homes with distinctive southern charm in Southern Hills Plantation in The Manors, starting from the high $300,000s to more than $500,000 and in The Estates, starting from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. The community's builder team, which also includes Lennar Homes, offer homes on homesites with golf course, nature preserve or water views ranging in size from approximately 1,683 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet. Southern Hills has two beautifully decorated model homes available to tour and several move-in ready showcase homes under construction.
Named for its rolling topography, Southern Hills is a beautifully designed community with a small town feel and a luxurious country club setting. The community offers tree-lined streets with breathtaking views, classic Southern architecture and resort-style amenities including an acclaimed Pete Dye championship golf course. Other amenities include a resort-style pool, full service spa, fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, fine and casual dining, and more. Southern Hills is close to Tampa by way of the Suncoast Parkway. The community is convenient to beaches, sports and entertainment venues and well-known attractions.
For more information on building with Arthur Rutenberg Homes, call (813) 7149757. For more information on Southern Hills Plantation, visit www.sohilly.com.
