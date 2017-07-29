 
News By Tag
* Additive Manufacturing
* POWDER INJECTION MOULDING
* BINDER TECHNOLOGY
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Göteborg
  V Götaland
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


DPP Technologies and Goceram to revolutionize the AM-based production

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Additive Manufacturing
POWDER INJECTION MOULDING
BINDER TECHNOLOGY

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Göteborg - V Götaland - Sweden

GöTEBORG, Sweden - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Goceram AB, Molndal, Sweden, a supplier of machinery and technology for Medium Pressure PIM technology, has announced that it will establish strategic partnership with DPP Technologies,Inc., Gallatin, Tennessee, USA, a developer and supplier of a new generation of fast 3-D printers based on Direct Pellet Extrusion (DPE). With a layer resolution currently down to 70 micron (0,0027in),  the DPP 3D printers are capable of printing any kind of pelletized or granulated media. This new technology brings a lot of dramatic improvements according to the DPP CEO Bill Roberson, particularly: much lower raw material cost, significantly increased production rate and a rapid start up of production.

"This is exactly what we have been waiting for", stated Robert Pompe, CEO of Goceram, "to consider our expansion into the AM field, this can revolutionize the AM and bring it to a truly production level". He stated further: "unlike feedstocks for high pressure PIM, ceramic or metal feedstocks based on our proprietary MEDPIMOLD® binder formulation can be easily used in this kind of printer – initial tests clearly showed this".

By combining their respective technologies, DPP and Goceram expect to offer customers radically improved competitive edge – in terms of considerably lower capital investment,  low raw material cost and a vast choice of raw materials widely available from already well-established suppliers. Initial focus is intended to be on the US market where a lot of commercial opportunities should unfold that have until now been untapped due to the current technology limitations.

Websites: www.dpp3d.com and www.goceram.com
End
Source:GOCERAM DPP TECHNOLOGIES
Email:***@goceram.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share