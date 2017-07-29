 
Four Nominations for Singer/Songwriter Cyndi Cresswell Cook in the 2017 American Songwriting Awards

"The American Songwriting Awards announced for a second straight year, Cyndi Cresswell Cook had songs nominated for an award. The only surprise was that this year, Cyndi had four out of four songs nominated -- Simply Amazing!"
 
 
Four Songs Nominated
 
BOSTON - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second straight year, Cyndi Cresswell Cook shines through in the American Songwriting Awards.  This year, her nominations exceeded even her wildest dreams.  With four Cresswell Cook songs nominated in the Rock category, out of a total of four songs submitted, she wooed the panel big-time.

The committee made the announcement on July 7th.  The four songs nominated were from her first, third, and fourth albums.   You can find the official ballad listings at this link: https://americansongwritingawards.com/winners/2017-nominees-finalists

The songs nominated for the award in the rock category were "Pressed Diamonds", and "Gives You the Shivers", and from her debut album, Cloud, "Zombie Wonderland", and "Pre Op Mama in Striped Pajamas".  The single, "Cloud" from the album Cloud, won finalists in the 2016 contest. To the amazement of the panel, Cresswell Cook was one of the rare artists to accomplish the 4 out of 4 task.

Cyndi has amazed fans in the Boston area for going on two years now.  With many high profile performances and four best-selling studio albums to her credit, she continues to rock eastern Massachusetts with her unique style of original rock music.

You can find out more about this ambitious artist at her official website www.cyndicc.com.   You can also view her latest music video – "Here I Am Here" from her recent album at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrcWa6VAhMs&feature=y...



You can purchase her latest album – Fuchsia at Amazon.com:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=aps&field-keywords=cyndi+cresswell+cook

Pr.cyndicresswellcook@yahoo.com
888.242.9331  x105
End
Source:Cyndi Cresswell Cook
Email:***@yahoo.com
