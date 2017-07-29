News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Discover the Amelia National Dream - Visit and Play for a Weekend, Stay for Life
The builder and developer, consistently ranked as a "Top 100 Homebuilder"
"The best way to make a relocation decision is to spend a few days at the community and see if it is right for you," said ICI Homes Chief Operating Officer Tom McCall. "Play golf and tennis, dine at the club, workout at the fitness center, and talk to as many residents as you wish. We know personal visits make a difference for potential homebuyers, and it's why we invite you to spend a few days with us and experience Amelia National first hand."
Guests of the Discovery Tour program enjoy luxurious accommodations during their two-night, three-day stay in Fernandina Beach. The Discovery Tour includes two (2) rounds of golf on Amelia National's Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole private golf course and unlimited use of the community's clay tennis courts, fitness center and resort-style pool. Guests also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast and $50 dining certificate at the community clubhouse.
Space is limited. Book early to ensure preferred dates. Guests must attend a community tour on their first day. Packages start at $340. For more information or to schedule a Discovery Tour, call (855) 215-4222, or visit www.ICIHomes.com or www.AmeliaNatinoalGolf.com.
"If you're seeking a true full-service country club lifestyle with exceptional golf and tennis amenities including professionals and a pro shop for each sport, you'll love Amelia National," said McCall. "Our community embodies country club living at its best. Schedule a Discovery Tour and see for yourself."
Amelia National's award-winning 18-hole, 72-par Tom Fazio golf course is designed for championship play yet forgiving enough for the nonprofessional to enjoy. The Amelia National Tennis Club offers eight state-of-the-
Looking for fun in the sun? Enjoy swimming and lounging by the resort-style swimming pool and spa or stay in shape by working out in the fitness center. The community has miles of walking, biking and golf cart trails. Steeped in the traditions of the world's most renowned golf clubs, Amelia National's sophisticated clubhouse features superb fine and casual dining accompanied by unmatched service and magnificent views of the course and grounds. Beyond the community's gated access, Amelia National Golf & Country Club is close to everything in Northeast Florida. The community is 10 minutes to the beach, 20 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport, 30 minutes to downtown Jacksonville and 40 minutes to the St. Johns Town Center.
Amelia National residents enjoy living in elegant and inspired homes by ICI Homes. Known for its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homeowner's lifestyle, ICI Homes delivers the highest quality craftsmanship, personal service and value. Homes at Amelia National range in size from 2,402 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet and feature wonderful open floor plans with expansive outdoor living spaces designed for living and entertainment.
ICI Homes has four move-in ready homes at Amelia National ranging in size from 2,512 square feet to 3,191 square feet. Current move-in ready homes range in price from $413,146 to $484,924. ICI Homes also has scenic new home sites available for purchase to build on the community's golf course, or lake and conservation areas. Homeowners can choose from more than a dozen floor plans priced from the mid-$300,000s to the mid-$500,000s.
For more information or to schedule a Discovery Tour, call (855) 215-4222, or visit www.ICIHomes.com or www.AmeliaNationalGolf.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse