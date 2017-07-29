 
News By Tag
* Spectra Music Group
* Thadeus Gonzalez
* Silver Inside
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

Thadeus Gonzalez To Release Spectra Music Group Single "Silver Inside" On Friday August 11, 2107

Oakland-based singer/songwriter Thaddeus Gonzalez is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Silver Inside" on Friday August 11th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
 
 
Thadeus Gonzalez "Silver Inside"
Thadeus Gonzalez "Silver Inside"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Spectra Music Group
* Thadeus Gonzalez
* Silver Inside

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Oakland-based singer/songwriter Thaddeus Gonzalez is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Silver Inside" on Friday August 11th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Rock musician Thadeus Gonzalez has earned international critical acclaim, and has been called "a frontman to watch" with "an arena looking and sounding attitude." He's opened for KISS, Motley Crue, Slash and in 2017, Bon Jovi at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The highly anticipated new single "Silver Inside" follows the release of the music video filmed at Soundwave Studios in Oakland.  The video harnesses the dynamic live performance that has earned Thadeus Gonzalez critical praise. Gonzalez explains that the song is about "being self-aware enough to understand where I am, and where I want to be." "Silver Inside" was written by Gonzalez and recorded with Richards on bass, Dennis Hill on guitar, and Nathan Walker (Lit) on drums. Hill (Hagar/Satriani, Lit, Good Charlotte) also produced and Kyle Homme (Matt Costa, Sugarcult, Reel Big Fish) mixed.

Watch the "Silver Inside" video on youtube here:

https://youtu.be/NbtDz4k7Lls



Pre-order  your copy of "Silver Inside" by Thadeus Gonzalez on iTunes here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/silver-inside-single/id...

Call and request "Silver Inside" by Thadeus Gonzalez at your favorite radio station today!

Follow Thadeus Gonzalez  on Twitter @ThadeusGonzalez

The official website for Thadeus Gonzalez may be found at http://www.ThadeusGonzalez.com

The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spectra Music Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share