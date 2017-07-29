Thadeus Gonzalez To Release Spectra Music Group Single "Silver Inside" On Friday August 11, 2107

Oakland-based singer/songwriter Thaddeus Gonzalez is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Silver Inside" on Friday August 11th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

-- Oakland-based singer/songwriter Thaddeus Gonzalez is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Silver Inside" on Friday August 11th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!Rock musician Thadeus Gonzalez has earned international critical acclaim, and has been called "a frontman to watch" with "an arena looking and sounding attitude." He's opened for KISS, Motley Crue, Slash and in 2017, Bon Jovi at the SAP Center in San Jose.The highly anticipated new single "Silver Inside" follows the release of the music video filmed at Soundwave Studios in Oakland. The video harnesses the dynamic live performance that has earned Thadeus Gonzalez critical praise. Gonzalez explains that the song is about "being self-aware enough to understand where I am, and where I want to be." "Silver Inside" was written by Gonzalez and recorded with Richards on bass, Dennis Hill on guitar, and Nathan Walker (Lit) on drums. Hill (Hagar/Satriani, Lit, Good Charlotte) also produced and Kyle Homme (Matt Costa, Sugarcult, Reel Big Fish) mixed.Watch the "Silver Inside" video on youtube here:Pre-order your copy of "Silver Inside" by Thadeus Gonzalez on iTunes here:Call and request "Silver Inside" by Thadeus Gonzalez at your favorite radio station today!Follow Thadeus Gonzalez on Twitter @ThadeusGonzalezThe official website for Thadeus Gonzalez may be found at http://www.ThadeusGonzalez.comThe official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.comFollow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicIncFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com