 
News By Tag
* Environment
* Indie Film
* Science Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


"The Survivor" Announced As A Finalist In The Top Shorts Online Film Festival

The upcoming sci-fi short is already winning praise from audiences and critics
 
 
Top Short
Top Short
NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Saga Flight Entertainment is proud to share that their upcoming indie sci-fi short film, "The Survivor" has been chosen as a finalist in the Top Shorts Online Film Festival for the month of July. It had previously been recognized by festival jurors as an official selection.

Exploring an array of themes—including child abuse, climate change, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality—the riveting short film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.

Winners will be announced on August 8th. Information about scheduling is available on www.topshorts.net.

As a finalist, "The Survivor" also qualifies for the Top Shorts Annual Film Festival in May 2018.

This news comes on the heels of its inclusion as an official selection in the upcoming Festigious International Film Festival.

"The Survivor" is scheduled to be released on August 16th. Details about the movie can be found at www.SurvivorTheFilm.com.

About Top Shorts

Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, showcasing outstanding short films from around the world to an audience of film fans and filmmakers.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."

Contact
Bree Steinbronn
Steinbronn + Co
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Source:Saga Flight
Email:***@steinbronnandco.com Email Verified
Tags:Environment, Indie Film, Science Fiction
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steinbronn + Co News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share