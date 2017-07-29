News By Tag
"The Survivor" Announced As A Finalist In The Top Shorts Online Film Festival
The upcoming sci-fi short is already winning praise from audiences and critics
Exploring an array of themes—including child abuse, climate change, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality—the riveting short film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.
Winners will be announced on August 8th. Information about scheduling is available on www.topshorts.net.
As a finalist, "The Survivor" also qualifies for the Top Shorts Annual Film Festival in May 2018.
This news comes on the heels of its inclusion as an official selection in the upcoming Festigious International Film Festival.
"The Survivor" is scheduled to be released on August 16th. Details about the movie can be found at www.SurvivorTheFilm.com.
About Top Shorts
Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, showcasing outstanding short films from around the world to an audience of film fans and filmmakers.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."
