9th Annual Rope for a Cure Event
This year's line-up of events will include a family friendly team roping school with Tyler Magnus on Thursday and Friday at the Range Riders Indoor Arena. There will also be dinner and dancing Saturday night at the Range Riders Banquet Room. The public can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a gun safe filled with guns and gift cards valued at over $10,000. The winner will be announced at Saturday night's Cowboy Ball.
"The Diabetes Foundation of the High Plains is an amazing organization dedicated to helping children and their families as they battle the devastating impact of diabetes," says JT Haynes."We are proud to be a part of helping this organization as they continue their mission support day camps for kids and diabetes research."
For more information and tickets to the event, please visit the Rope for a Cure website at http://www.ropeforacure.org/
The Diabetes Foundation of the High Plains' (DFHP) mission is to support families with children who have diabetes. These efforts will include immediate assistance for families suddenly affected by a diagnosis of diabetes, as well as ongoing assistance to help families adjust to this unexpected and life-altering diagnosis.
Founded in August of 2014, the Diabetes Foundation of the High Plains grew from the passionate support of Will Rogers Range Riders and Texas Panhandle families affected by Type 1 Diabetes. The Foundation is the only organization that supports local pediatric research and is the realization of the career-long dreams of Dr. Alison Lunsford and Sue Rankin to love, supports, and meet the needs of local children suffering from diabetes.
Since its inception, the DFHP has accomplished incredible life-changing milestones:
· Formed Camp New Day, a camp for local High Plains children living with Type 1 Diabetes,
· Helped Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine hire a research nurse by donating her first year of salary. Local research allows access for all patients to the newest technology advancements, in addition to free diabetes care, and support for many families.
· Supported Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine by giving the first year of salary, enabling TTUHSC to hire a child psychologist. This is a critical aspect of treating Type 1 Diabetes that helps these children and families overcome the stress, fatigue and ongoing issues associated with chronic disease,
· Ongoing emergency relief to families who struggle to afford the exorbitant costs of type 1 diabetes,
· Ongoing support and funds to newly diagnosed children and their families,
· Holding regularly scheduled events and fellowship for parents and children living with type 1 diabetes; and
· Hosting celebrity speakers from around the world who successfully in living with Type 1. These events inspire and educate children of all ages and their caregivers.
Learn more at http://www.dfhp.org/
Kim May
