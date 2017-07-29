Coping with Limited Data Webinar

Media Contact

-- The American Society of Appraisers announces itswebinar (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3728) being held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 1p.m.-3p.m EST.Appraisers are often confront the problem of limited data. This webinar is intended to review techniques to help manage limited data problems. Applying relevant USPAP requirements in developing data when such data is limited or the subject property is unique. The idea is to improve the quality of the appraisal report as well as better serve the client and intended users.To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Home) or call (800) 272-8258.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.