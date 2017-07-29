 
Rj Kevin ~ Emerging Star Rap Jockey

Man with numerous talents i.e. Rap Jockey Kevin (RJ Kevin) is an emerging star rapper who not only sings raps but also compose them or we can even say he is a magical musician.
 
MOTI NAGAR, India - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With his unconventional out of the box style and his awesome team RJ Kevin had sung many raps out of which "SAARE JAHAN SE ACCHA", "NAHI BANDA MAIN KHARAB", "BORN LOSER"and "SARKAR" were most liked by the audience. To create a buzz among people and force them to celebrate their best day Rap Jockey Kevin is launching his brand-new rap, actually a foot tapping clubmix number"AAJ MERA DIN HAI".This music video is expected to become the heartthrob for the youth of India. All other raps of his are either in english or hindi but this purticular song he did English rapping and sung in hindi as well apart from him the song is co voiced by the talented and known desi  Punjabi singer Varinder vizz and female  Simran Maan and The music video of the song features RJ Kevin ,himself  a well-known social figure Amanpreet Wahi and Vikram Wadhwa in the lead roles.

AAJ MERA DIN HAI means TODAY IS MY DAY is a symbol of victory though presented differently to make the mood lighter

AAJ MERA DIN HAI is an English-Hindi rap song with a blend of Punjabi tadka in it. This makes it perfect for all the occasions and is also a party number which will cheer you up and make you get into a jolly mood. This new rap song is a club mix and a perfect foot tapping number. RJ Kevin has been creating songs, raps, jingles, and other amazing stuff for over 10 years. To enquire about him and make bookings for various events you can get in touch with his team by calling at +91 98997 88089 or writing at kevin@rjkevin.com.

You can get to watch the song on  Facebook (@rjkevin.rapjockey), YouTube (Rap Jockey Kevin) and Instagram (@rapjockeykevin)also subscribe for upcoming surprires

Rj Kevin
***@rjkevin.com
Rap Jockey
Email:***@rjkevin.com
