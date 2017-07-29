News By Tag
Rj Kevin ~ Emerging Star Rap Jockey
Man with numerous talents i.e. Rap Jockey Kevin (RJ Kevin) is an emerging star rapper who not only sings raps but also compose them or we can even say he is a magical musician.
AAJ MERA DIN HAI means TODAY IS MY DAY is a symbol of victory though presented differently to make the mood lighter
AAJ MERA DIN HAI is an English-Hindi rap song with a blend of Punjabi tadka in it. This makes it perfect for all the occasions and is also a party number which will cheer you up and make you get into a jolly mood. This new rap song is a club mix and a perfect foot tapping number. RJ Kevin has been creating songs, raps, jingles, and other amazing stuff for over 10 years. To enquire about him and make bookings for various events you can get in touch with his team by calling at +91 98997 88089 or writing at kevin@rjkevin.com.
You can get to watch the song on Facebook (@rjkevin.rapjockey)
Rj Kevin
***@rjkevin.com
