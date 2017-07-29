 

Kelly Kolar, Kolar Design's President, to Speak on Retail Innovation at the Columbus Retail Summit

Kelly Kolar, president and founder of Kolar Design, will be speaking on retail innovation during a roundtable discussion with other UNIT colleagues at the Retail Summit, being held August 9-10 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
 
CINCINNATI - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- UNIT, Columbus' first retail innovation lab, consists of five partner companies: Steiner Associates, ROTO Group, Pillar Technology, Kolar Design, and Chute Gerdeman. With the collective expertise and bandwidth to envision, test, and deploy next-generation customer experiences, UNIT's mission is to tap Ohio's deep and diverse reservoir of retail expertise and pioneer the design and execution of next-generation end-to-end customer experiences. UNIT will serve as an incubator, innovator, R&D leader, designer, market tester, and launching pad for retail concepts to spur start-up growth, inspire entrepreneurship, build product innovation, create jobs, and generate economic development opportunities, while elevating Columbus' position as the Silicon Valley of the retail services industry.

At this year's Retail Summit, UNIT will host a stimulating roundtable exploration of the future of retail experiences and share their unique approach and agile collaboration among diverse creative and technical disciplines.

During UNIT's roundtable discussion, Kelly Kolar is showcasing Kolar Design's unique visitor and brand experience methodology known as "Highway2Hallway™" that uses insights & strategy to drive design and create meaningful, memorable and measurable results.

Kelly Kolar said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Retail Summit 2017. Our firm has been building and shaping Columbus with great partners, neighborhoods and districts for 20+ years, including The Nationwide Arena District, The Ohio State University, Bridge Park in Dublin, and Easton Town Center. We cannot wait to unleash the possibilities for the Short North Arts District next".

About the Retail Summit - https://retailsummit.org/  This year's Retail Summit joins leading minds in retail for inspired content and connections, putting you at the heart of what's next for the industry. Retail Summit speakers will share insights, strategies and stories from today's leading thought leaders and trailblazers. Topics include: Trends in Development, Logistics, Retail Analytics (trends and tactics), The Talent Challenge + Impact, the Consumer Journey and Experience, Visual Merchandise, Technology, Disruption, Women in Retail, UNIT – Retail Innovation Lab, Help Me Start Up!

About Kolar Designwww.KolarDesign.net Founded in 1990 by Kelly Kolar, Kolar Design is an award-winning global strategic design firm passionate about finding new and better ways to connect people, places and brands – from neighborhoods focused on the residents' and businesses' experience to global workplaces that blend corporate and cultural identity, to mixed use retail environments that delight and inspire the end-to-end consumer experience. Their interdisciplinary team of curated brand strategists, marketers, designers and planners work from brand conception to construction in the creation of environments that connect brands with the people who matter most to them. With insight, design thinking and imagination, they transform spaces into places where people and brands connect. Key clients include: The Nationwide Arena District, The Ohio State University, Bridge Park in Dublin, Easton Town Center, and the Short North Arts District.

To learn more, please visit www.KolarDesign.net or call 513.241.4884.

