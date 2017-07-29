Country(s)
Kelly Kolar, Kolar Design's President, to Speak on Retail Innovation at the Columbus Retail Summit
Kelly Kolar, president and founder of Kolar Design, will be speaking on retail innovation during a roundtable discussion with other UNIT colleagues at the Retail Summit, being held August 9-10 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
At this year's Retail Summit, UNIT will host a stimulating roundtable exploration of the future of retail experiences and share their unique approach and agile collaboration among diverse creative and technical disciplines.
During UNIT's roundtable discussion, Kelly Kolar is showcasing Kolar Design's unique visitor and brand experience methodology known as "Highway2Hallway™"
Kelly Kolar said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Retail Summit 2017. Our firm has been building and shaping Columbus with great partners, neighborhoods and districts for 20+ years, including The Nationwide Arena District, The Ohio State University, Bridge Park in Dublin, and Easton Town Center. We cannot wait to unleash the possibilities for the Short North Arts District next".
About the Retail Summit - https://retailsummit.org/
About Kolar Design – www.KolarDesign.net Founded in 1990 by Kelly Kolar, Kolar Design is an award-winning global strategic design firm passionate about finding new and better ways to connect people, places and brands – from neighborhoods focused on the residents' and businesses' experience to global workplaces that blend corporate and cultural identity, to mixed use retail environments that delight and inspire the end-to-end consumer experience. Their interdisciplinary team of curated brand strategists, marketers, designers and planners work from brand conception to construction in the creation of environments that connect brands with the people who matter most to them. With insight, design thinking and imagination, they transform spaces into places where people and brands connect. Key clients include: The Nationwide Arena District, The Ohio State University, Bridge Park in Dublin, Easton Town Center, and the Short North Arts District.
To learn more, please visit www.KolarDesign.net or call 513.241.4884.
Media Contact
Kelli Tarantino, President
Cincinnati Marketing Solutions
15133004653
kelli@cincymarketingsolutions.com
