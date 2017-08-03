 
3rd Annual Pink Leaf Retreat Returns To Atlanta To Support Natural Hair Entrepreneurs

 
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- OnyxQueen Media is pleased to present the Blackberry Naturals Pink Leaf Retreat, which will take place at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites in Commerce, GA on October 6-8, 2017. This is an event to support female entrepreneurs in the natural hair and wellness community.

OnyxQueen Media is an award-winning branding and event planning firm that supports small business entrepreneurs.They are also involved heavily in the natural hair community and support budding brands getting off the ground with seminars and media connections.

Some highlights for the event include:

CEO and Founder of Patsie Girl Natural Hair & Body Products, Cheyenne Farmer, will be doing live hair demos and answering attendee questions.

Holistic skincare therapist and CEO of Soft Chocolate Skincare, Toya Smith, will be speaking to attendees about natural and organic living to improve health.

There will also be business sessions by Financial Systems Specialist, Latasha Kinnard, CEO of Start Young Financial Group and Renee Lowe, CEO of OnyxQueen Media. Financial planning and branding for small businesses will be the main topics, respectively.

A digital vision board workshop by entrepreneur and author, Sabrina Ashley, will teach the art of vision mapping. Attendees will gain clarity on their next level for business and support for their emotional wellness.

Attendees will enjoy chef catered meals throughout the weekend and shopping with exclusively selected natural hair vendors.

Where: Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites - 137 Frontage Road, Commerce, GA

When: October 6-8, 2017

For Tickets: http://www.onyxqueenmedia.com/blackberry-conferences

Connect on Social Media: Instagram: @BlackberryNaturals | Twitter: @BBerryNaturals

"We are so pleased to present our event for the 3rd year in a row. The feedback we have received on our networking events has fuled us to keep bringing dynamic women together for positive change." – Renée Lowe, CEO of OnyxQueen Media and Curator of Blackberry Naturals

About OnyxQueen Media:
OnyxQueen Media™ is a branding and event planning firm dedicated to helping other small business entrepreneurs meet and exceed their business goals. Blackberry Naturals is their entrepreneur networking division for women in the natural hair and wellness arena. For more details, please visit: www.onyxqueenmedia.com

Source:Blackberry Naturals
