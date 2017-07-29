 
CoreValue Services featured on Clutch

 
NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreValue Services is pleased to announce that we are featured on Clutch (https://clutch.co/profile/corevalue-services).
Clutch.co is a B2B research and reviews source that identifies leading IT, software and marketing service providers. The Clutch-rated companies are evaluated by crucial for a customer credentials, like proven market experience, verified client reviews, industry recognition, etc. The service provides potential customers with the objective quantitative and qualitative information regarding the company.
It's a great privilege to be recognized by our Clients, therefore we would like to thank them for the opportunity to work together on the exciting and formidable projects.
Here's what a few of our Clients had to say:
"Partnering with them has changed our company's life. I can't tell you how much they've empowered us to be able to meet our different challenges and to really innovate around our go-to-market strategy as a result of partnering with them."
Check out our profile on Clutch (https://clutch.co/profile/corevalue-services) and contact us about how our services can help your business. We are dedicated to your success and your great experience.
