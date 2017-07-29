News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Red Cherry Calgary Web Design Trends for 2017
It's quite common among designers to believe that following trends is a crucial part of their job. Being constantly up-to-date is seen as mandatory. Many designers evaluate the work of others through a prism of trends - tagging
In the last year or two, it has become noticeable that many designers are trying to move away from simple and closed compositions. More and more open-styled, seemingly chaotic, "broken" and cut compositions are being created. The previously worshiped grid lost its importance and its rules were deliberately and consciously bent. Content started to be shifted, seemingly moved, its parts sometimes overlapped and intermingled.
A great role in this process is played by the evolution of Canvas and WebGL. Modern projects are often a bit confusing, less intuitive than the minimalist ones, but they make a really strong, lasting impression on users.
What else is waiting for us in web design in 2017? Check out the rest of my predictions. Until recently the design world was dominated by compositions which were closed, symmetric, and static. With 2016 came a lot of websites that strayed from this style. Open compositions of loosely suspended elements that are fleeing somewhere off-screen are gaining popularity - examples of such work can be seen at romainpsd.com, durimel.io, or booneselections.com. Distribution of elements on these websites gives the impression that they still "exist" somewhere beyond the edge of the monitor. 2016 also broke the rule of symmetry, which dominated the industry for quite a long time. Many designers created asymmetric layouts which are not perfectly balanced on the left and right sides. As examples I would like to show you a great website culture.pl, a chaotic dada-data.net, and previously mentioned .The apparent chaos
Please visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/
In 2016, many designers consciously and deliberately began to move away from the minimalistic way of composing. There was a desire for greater freedom and a less rigid approach to designing. Behind it certainly stands a need for making a change, but also an ordinary sense of boredom. At some point everyone will get fed up with creating simple layouts with simply arranged elements.
However, while analyzing the projects from 2016 it became noticeable that the chaos is only apparent. Layouts are still based on the classic contrast of forms, colors, textures, sizes, etc. What has changed is the location of the different elements and the harmony of dependency between them. Currently, items such as headers, icons, or paragraphs are deployed more often, as if in spite of trite logic. Despite being a part of a single theme block, they are split apart and situated a fair distance from each other. They are not aligned to one of the edges of the container and have different paddings.
There are geometric figures "suspended in mid-air" that only have a decorative purpose (melanie-f). It's also characteristic to overlap elements on each other. Texts partially overlap the photos, such as on e03.epicurrence.com and melville-design.com, or images overlap each other, which can be seen on http://www.redcherryinc.ca/
It's also a distinctive procedure to disrupt the typical minimalist harmony. Enormous headlines contrast sharply with delicate and thin decorations and separators.
Richer background and patterns
Increasingly, there are more backgrounds and patterns used in web design, for instance small dashes, stripes, or dots.
Especially common is the grid pattern, which is treated as a "frame" for the other elements of the layout. Those elements are moved over the grid on the parallax principle and often are arranged in a chaotic manner.
Media Contact
Dan Carter
E-Mail info@redcherry.ca
+1 888 401 6668
***@redcherry.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse