Residence Inn Hotel Now Open In Owings Mills, Maryland

-- The 100-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Owings Mills, Maryland is now open for business. Located at 10620 Red Run Boulevard, the all-suite Residence Inn Baltimore Owings Mills will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Baywood Hotels Inc. of Greenbelt, Maryland.Located near Foundry Row, home of local shopping and dining, and 22 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the Residence Inn Baltimore Owings Mills offers its guests convenient access to Owings Mills Metro Centre, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium and Caves Valley Golf Club. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn hotels in the Owings Mills area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.The Residence Inn Baltimore Owings Mills rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Baltimore Owings Mills offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel's weeknight evening gatherings - the RI MIX offer a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying premium beers and connection to local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with an indoor swimming pool, putting green, fitness center and offers over 730 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 50 people.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI MIX evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Baywood Hotels Inc.Established in 1975, Baywood Hotels, Inc. is a fast-growing and privately-owned hospitality management company, operating $1 billion in assets and employing over 1,800 associates nationwide. The company is headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, and has regional offices in Aurora, CO; Herndon, VA; Miami; Pittsford, NY and San Antonio. In each of its regions, the private hotel ownership company is consistently recognized as an innovative leader in the hotel industry, focusing on product concept and development and the outstanding management of its assets. The focused vision, strong values and aggressive long-range strategy of Baywood Hotels has helped the company develop reputable and well-branded hotels in areas where Baywood has competitive expertise and partnerships. Baywood Hotels' portfolio includes well-known brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as several independent brands. Contact us through Facebook or our website.