Pioneering Trade FInance Fintech Traydstream Enters Landmark Partnership with PFU Limited
Traydstrean Enters Partnership with PFU Limited, makers of Fujitsu scanners; and begins data-relationship with Lloyd's List Intelligence
Traydstream's CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Ray Sherry, said of the partnership:
Using proprietary Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software, Traydstream digitises banks' and large corporations' paper-based trade documentation, smartly extracting and structuring data before machine learning algorithms can be applied to scrutinise and verify for regulation and compliance. Fujitsu brand scanners are designed, manufactured and marketed worldwide by PFU Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited (Japan). PFU has been engaged in the document scanner business for over 25 years, generating an annual turnover of over $1 billion, and is one of the world's leading document scanner companies. Traydstream have also become a member of PFU's Imaging Alliance Programme.
"The Traydstream partnership is the latest example of how we use co-creation and partnership to meet the industry-specific needs of our end customers and deliver excellent value," said Mike Nelson, Senior Vice President at Fujitsu subsidiary PFU (EMEA) Limited. "Each vertical market has its own specific needs and expectations and with our many years of know-how in providing professional scanners for the finance sector combined with Tradystream's solutions, customers can benefit from seamless integration and an exceptional user experience."
In working with Lloyds List Intelligence, the premier Global Marine Intelligence service, Traydstream will receive and utilise real-time data as part of its compliance engine. Chief Knowledge Officer at Traydstream and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Matteo Bocchi Bianchi, said of the arrangement:
The Traydstream solution is in part an answer to the massive financial burdens born by banks since the financial crisis, with Business Insider estimating that the annual volume of regulatory changes, publications and announcements rose 492% from 2008-2015.
