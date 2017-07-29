News By Tag
The minimalist movement, has someone finally got it right?
New online store, MOKU, specialises in minimalist products inspired by a mix of technology, clean designs and Japanese simplicity, that finally work in today's world.
MOKU has merged these interests to produce the first line of minimalist lifestyle products that play well in the busy modern world and have that something special about them. Drawing from the minimalist movement, but factoring in modern day necessity and styles, MOKU has produced a fascinating offering of bags, wallets, watches and tech products.
MOKU Directors states: "Many people under 35 have a different set of values, they grew up during the recession, have to enter a struggling job market and face record level of student dept. They look to live minimally in response, and plan their lives and style around smart, simple and clean products in both design and the way they are used."
MOKU products offer customers the minimalist edge and advantages whilst still allowing for a modern day lifestyle. Finally.
Visit www.moku.shop to see for youtself.
