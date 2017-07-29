 
Global Caustic Potash Market - Price Trends, Outlook and Research 2017 - 2022

According to new report by IMARC Group, the global caustic potash market has grown at a CAGR of 3% during 2009–2016
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Caustic potash is a strong alkali, used in the manufacturing of other industrial chemicals including potassium chloride, detergents, fertilizers, etc. Owing to its versatility, the global caustic potash market is expected to reach a volume of more than 2.3 Million Tons by 2022.

According to IMARC Group's recently published report titled "Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017–2022", the global caustic potash market has grown at a CAGR of 3% during 2009–2016, reaching a volume of around 2 Million Tons in 2016. Caustic potash, also called potassium hydroxide, is an inorganic alkaline compound with the chemical formula KOH. It is white in colour, odourless, deliquescent, corrosive, highly reactive in nature, non-flammable and non-volatile at room temperature. Caustic potash is manufactured industrially by the electrolysis of potassium chloride and water solution. Being a strong alkali, caustic potash is an important ingredient in the manufacturing process of a number of industrial chemicals including potassium chloride, detergents, fertilizers, etc. The major growth-inducing factor which has influenced its market is the expanding use of caustic potash infertilizers and household products. The global caustic potash market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017–2022, reaching a volume of more than 2.3 Million Tons by 2022.

Highlights of the Global Caustic Potash Market:

Caustic potash is used in the manufacturing process of a number of industrial chemicals.

The potassium carbonate manufacturing industry represents the biggest end-use segment.

North America is the largest producer of caustic potash, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share.

The potassium carbonate manufacturing industry represents the biggest end-use segment, accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. Apart from this, caustic potash is also a powerful cleaning agent, found in various products such as liquid soaps, shampoos, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, phosphate detergents, etc. It also acts as an anti-foaming agent in the manufacturing process of paper, besides being used in industrial fertilizers such as fungicides and herbicides. Some of the other applications of caustic potash include the manufacturing of potassium chemicals (acetates, cyanides, permanganates and citrates), neutralization agents, batteries, etc.

On the basis of regional segmentation, North America represents the largest producer of caustic potash, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. Some of the other regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The analysis of the competitive landscape finds the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players include Unid Co., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Tessenderlo Chemie NV, Olin Chlor Alkali Products, Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc., Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited.

Read full report with TOC @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/caustic-potash-technical-materi...

The report by IMARC Group has examined the global caustic potash market on the basis of:

End Use:

Potassium Carbonate

Potassium Phosphates

Potassium Soaps and Detergents

Liquid Fertilizers

Agricultural Chemical

Key Regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players:

Unid Co.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Tessenderlo Chemie NV

Olin Chlor Alkali Products

Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc.

Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited

Request sample report @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=655&...

Find more reports on chemical & material research @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/chemicals-market-reports

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

