News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Caustic Potash Market - Price Trends, Outlook and Research 2017 - 2022
According to new report by IMARC Group, the global caustic potash market has grown at a CAGR of 3% during 2009–2016
According to IMARC Group's recently published report titled "Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017–2022"
Highlights of the Global Caustic Potash Market:
Caustic potash is used in the manufacturing process of a number of industrial chemicals.
The potassium carbonate manufacturing industry represents the biggest end-use segment.
North America is the largest producer of caustic potash, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share.
The potassium carbonate manufacturing industry represents the biggest end-use segment, accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. Apart from this, caustic potash is also a powerful cleaning agent, found in various products such as liquid soaps, shampoos, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, phosphate detergents, etc. It also acts as an anti-foaming agent in the manufacturing process of paper, besides being used in industrial fertilizers such as fungicides and herbicides. Some of the other applications of caustic potash include the manufacturing of potassium chemicals (acetates, cyanides, permanganates and citrates), neutralization agents, batteries, etc.
On the basis of regional segmentation, North America represents the largest producer of caustic potash, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. Some of the other regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The analysis of the competitive landscape finds the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players include Unid Co., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Tessenderlo Chemie NV, Olin Chlor Alkali Products, Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc., Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited.
Read full report with TOC @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report by IMARC Group has examined the global caustic potash market on the basis of:
End Use:
Potassium Carbonate
Potassium Phosphates
Potassium Soaps and Detergents
Liquid Fertilizers
Agricultural Chemical
Key Regions:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Players:
Unid Co.
Occidental Chemical Corporation
Tessenderlo Chemie NV
Olin Chlor Alkali Products
Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc.
Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited
Request sample report @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
Find more reports on chemical & material research @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact
Kanika Sharma
***@imarcgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse