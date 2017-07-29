 
Handmade Products, Wholesome Natural Ingredients, Only At Katie's Essentials

Conscious living is no longer a dream but a necessity for our future and that begins with education, accessibility and inspiration.
 
BURLEIGH HEADS, Australia - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Katie Eales is an unusual businesswoman. She values the environment and the planetas much as your skin. So, this 3 year business, Katie's Essentials founded and created byher Is committed to honoring the environment and the animals we share our homewith. As a result, all beauty products offered by Katie's Essentials are made usingwholesome natural ingredients. These handmade beauty products owe their origin tothe success of Katie's first product released in 2014, the Original Coffee Scrub. Themarket response was so massive that 16 other beauty products promptly followed.

Now ready to take her organic, vegan and gluten free natural beauty products to awider public, Katie has reached out on Kickstarter to collect AU$25 thousand to make amark on the beauty scene and revolutionize the cosmetic industry. Environmentallyconscious manufacturing processes, a commitment to quality that is nevercompromised and effective beauty products that harness the healing power of naturemake Katie's Essentials a vital catalyst in the beauty industry. Help Katie grow herbusiness and save the planet all at once. Extend a helping hand today for a brightertomorrow for us all.

With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/446156648/organic-ve...

