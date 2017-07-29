Preemies and Ill Infants Get a New Lease of Life With Swaddle Pods

Crowdfunding Campaign for Woombie Med Pods To Reduce Trauma and Speed Up Development of Hospitalized Infants

--nurse and Child Life Specialist Karen BarskiRN and Chelsea Vail CCLS respectively have come up with a unique solution forlowering incidence of trauma among hospitalized infants. Giving babies a new lease oflife and a chance to access healthy development, the Woombie Med Pod developed bythese mompreneurs provides round-the-clock, 360 degrees of comfort and workaround monitors and medical devices. Designed keeping the needs of hospitalizedinfants in mind, the child specialist-nurse duo seek to reduce trauma and impaireddevelopment.The Woombie Med Pod is a peanut shaped,This design hasbeen patented and has helped over a million babies sleep in safety and security. Childtherapist Chelsea was especially concerned with the impact separation from caregiverscan have on attachment and behavior in later life. She holds that swaddling aids inpsychosocial support and promotes trust among infants. She and Karen designed thepod for infants that work around medical devices.you can swaddle him or her for maximum security,warmth and comfort during hospitalization. The unique facets of the Woombie MedPods are that they provide safe sleep, healthy hip positions, provide flexion and spacefor lines, drains and leads., we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.