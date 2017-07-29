News By Tag
Preemies and Ill Infants Get a New Lease of Life With Swaddle Pods
Crowdfunding Campaign for Woombie Med Pods To Reduce Trauma and Speed Up Development of Hospitalized Infants
The Woombie Med Pod is a peanut shaped, 360 degree swaddle sack. This design hasbeen patented and has helped over a million babies sleep in safety and security. Childtherapist Chelsea was especially concerned with the impact separation from caregiverscan have on attachment and behavior in later life. She holds that swaddling aids inpsychosocial support and promotes trust among infants. She and Karen designed thepod for infants that work around medical devices. So, whether your baby is amicropreemie, preemie or newborn, you can swaddle him or her for maximum security,warmth and comfort during hospitalization. The unique facets of the Woombie MedPods are that they provide safe sleep, healthy hip positions, provide flexion and spacefor lines, drains and leads.
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
