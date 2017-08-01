 
Finalised Agenda Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017

 
 
Ophthalmic Drugs 600x260 (5)
Ophthalmic Drugs 600x260 (5)
 
KENSINGTON, England - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The wait is officially over, as SMi's Ophthalmic Drugs has released the finalised agenda! A value-packed brochure with new pharma companies joining, including Santen Inc, Roche, Oxford BioMedica, Novartis, Aerie Pharmaceuticals and more, who will be presenting a vast range of topics and issues within ophthalmology.

Our highly interactive, peer-led sessions will allow ophthalmic experts and innovators just like yourself, to share, network and inspire others. Gain an exclusive insight into key topics surrounding the development into a LentiVector® platform, diagnostic technology, novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases, drug development and demonstrations into preclinical/clinical studies.

Why Attend?

-  Learn more about these amazing facts and other ocular topics at Ophthalmic Drugs this November!

- Tackle every possible obstacle, by learning through real-life case studies from top pharma companies.

- Network with an insightful audience, full of ideas and experienced professionals in ophthalmology.

Check out the finalised agenda here: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr3

For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early-bird saving, for a limited time only.

Further information is available at: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr3

SMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…

Ophthalmic Drugs

Date: 28th – 29th November 2017

Location: London, UK

Website: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr3

Sponsors:

-          EXPERIMENTICA

-          LEICA MICROSYSTEMS

---end---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
