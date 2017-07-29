News By Tag
Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment - Jiva Ayurveda
It has also been noted that some people also experiences allergic conjunctivitis as a reaction to certain medications or substances dropped into the eyes, such as contact lens solution or eye drops.According to Ayurveda, conjunctivitis (netrabhishyanda)
Jiva Ayurveda also advises a little change in diet and lifestyle to deal with Allergic Conjunctivitis.
• Wash your eyes with clean water and wipe it with clean towel to protect them from infections.
• It is better to wear dark glasses to protect eye irritations since the eye becomes very sensitive to light during allergic conjunctivitis.
• For food it is always best to take easily digestible and light food during allergic conjunctivitis.
If all the change in lifestyle and food is not helping much with the problem, you can always use some simple home remedies for relieve from the irritation such as
• Soak ½ teaspoonful of Triphala powder in a glass overnight and in the morning filter it and use this water to wash your eyes.
• Boil 1 small bowl of freshly cut coriander leaves in 2 glasses of water and let it cool then use this solution to wash your eyes 3-4 times a day.
Allergic Conjunctivitis can easily be treated with the help of Jiva Ayurveda or our online store where you can order easily from the comforts of your home.
For More Details : https://www.jiva.com
