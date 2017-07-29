News By Tag
MSys Releases Lean Six Sigma Report of Past Year
MSys ensures the cost-effective and in-depth training programs along with an internationally valid certification.
Being authorized partner to offer training and certification of Lean Six Sigma, MSys have trained more than 500 participants throughout the year. The report says, MSys' Lean Six Sigma training helped professionals to get certified with IASSC LSS Green Belt and Black Belt in the first attempt. The course material plays a pivotal role in this success, as it is designed by IASSC and ASQ certified professionals with years of experience in offering training in the USA.
The report also speaks about the success of the MSys' dual certification program (LSS Green Belt and Black Belt). The program was held in Chicago and conducted by Jason Saetrum, a master LSS instructor. With expert instructions and high quality course material, all participants have cleared their LSS Green Belt and Black Belt certification exams.
Along with LSS, MSys also offers several other courses, including Project Management Professional (PMP), CAPM, ITIL, PMI-ACP, digital marketing, big data and Hadoop, data scientist, cloud computing and virtualization, IT services, cyber security and many others; and have the similar stories them as well.
About MSys Training
MSys Training is focused and inspired by their vision, "helping professionals to upgrade their skills to stay ahead from folks!" MSys is a leading professional certification training provider in North America, offering over 50 courses to people in different industries. At MSys Training, they always seek to contribute to the society with their training, while bridging the gap between employees and employers. Not only individuals but at MSys Training, they also partner with organizations to understand their requirements and offer customized training to achieve their business objectives. With the team of expert instructors, MSys ensures the cost-effective and in-depth training programs along with an internationally valid certification. To know more about MSys and their training program, consider visiting www.msystraining.com.
Contact
Suhaan Kkhanna
***@msystraining.com
