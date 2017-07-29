News By Tag
Check Out Retail Secure Advanced and PCI Compliance Solutions
For many years network security is been the major issue in the UK for most of the organizations.
The data breaches and data thefts are now common in the UK. Be it an individual or a merchant or a big organization, nobody is safe from the data breaches and thefts. According to a report, from past few years the private data of millions of users in the UK has been stolen which has cost them a huge monetary loss. Even for the organizations despite of adopting highest security measures could not able to protect the privacy of their internal data.
In order to provide better data security to the organizations, merchants and the individuals Retail Secure has come up with and advanced integrated PCI compliance solution. This is a very unique and entrusted PCI solution that could be easily adapted by the organizations, individuals and the merchants.
Now, you can protect your business from the ever-growing threat of a data breach with RetailCompli. RetailCompli will not only provide protection from compensation expenses, remediation costs, and fraud losses, but also you'll suffer severe reputational damage, and regaining trust can be very difficult and expensive. Make sure this doesn't happen with RetailCompli.
Retail Secure offers highly sustainable PCI compliance DSS solutions for merchants
Retail Secure is aware of the entire scenario and the importance of PCI compliance for the online merchants. Keeping that in mind they offer host of solutions pertaining to the PCI compliance for merchants.
Retail Secure possess great experience and technical expertise for the smooth implementation and functioning of the PCI system. Over the last few years, Retail Secure has emerged as one of the leading global IT support services that offer end to end PCI compliance solutions for merchants.
For more information, visit - https://www.retailsecure.co.uk/
About Retail Secure:
Retail Secure has been in the payments and communications business for over 25 years, working for banks, telecommunications and managed network solutions companies. Retail Secure is committed to provide simple, cost effective managed network security solutions to SMB's whilst helping achieve PCI DSS and guest WI-FI compliance.
