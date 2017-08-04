 
Global Oleochemicals Market: 2015-2020

Ceskaa Market Research has announced the addition of the " Global oleochemicals market " report to their offerings
 
 
MADISON, N.J. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ceskaa market research has announced the addition of the " global oleochemicals market " report to their offerings

Ceskaa research projects that the global oleochemicals market for value is expected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2014 to $20.6 billion in 2015 at a year-on-year (yoy) growth rate of 5.3%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year cagr (2015 to 2020) of 5.7%, to reach $27.2 billion in 2020.

Market segment by manufacturers, this report covers

1.       adm

2.       akzo nobel

3.       basf

4.       cargill

5.       evonik

6.       oleon

7.       wilmar

Click here to request sample report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/download-sample-2/

by regions, this report covers:

Asia-pacific

North america

Europe.

Browse FULL Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/market-research-reports/global-oleo... (http://www.ceskaa.com/market-research-reports/global-oleochemicals-market-report-2015-2020/)

about us:

Ceskaa is a boutique market research company that serves the global markets. We offer high quality market research reports on various industries. Our strong primary and secondary research team are committed to assure the best market research reports and precise market data for your consideration.

Ceskaa provide reports on twelve industries, which are as follows:

1. Advanced materials

2. Automation & control process

3. Chemicals

4. Consumer goods

5. Electronics and semiconductors

6. Energy and power

7. Engineering & manufacturing

8. Foods & beverages

9. Instrumentation & sensors

10. It & telecom

11. Pharma & healthcare

12. Plastics

contact us:

Ceskaa market research

300 main street,
Madison, nj 07940
Usa
Phone: 973/805-7440

Fax: 973/805-7441
Website: www.ceskaa.com

Contact
Ceskaa Market Research
USA
***@ceskaa.com
