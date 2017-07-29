News By Tag
Docusoft Integrates Automated Secure Portal Delivery of Private Payroll Data
Docusoft announce a new integration to enable the secure automated delivery of payroll documents created by payroll management software.
Docusoft MD, Mr Shekhar Chauhan commented, "This brand-new feature has been created as a result of a specific customer request. The customer required a solution to automate the delivery of payslips generated by their payroll management software. Now Docusoft takes the data generated by the payroll management system and delivers individual payslips securely to the intended recipients via the Docusoft Portal."
Users of the Docusoft Portal can offer clients the ability to provide their employees with an added value HR service. Using the Docusoft Portal to securely deliver payslips ensures these documents are not accidently sent to unauthorised personnel. Employees no longer need to request old copies of payslips that may have been lost or misplaced. Employees can now review, print or download payslips easily at any time. Unlike standard email, the method of delivery is secure, so employees do not have to enter a password to each and every payslip every time they want to see the document. PDF Payslips and other payroll documents can remain on the portal for as long as a client decides. If required, the Docusoft Secure Portal can also send automated reminders to employees when payslips or other payroll documents such as a P60, remain unread.
The Docusoft Portal allows the secure delivery of payroll documents to be automated and provides ownership of these documents to employees securely so they can manage and store these private personal documents.
Find out more about the Docusoft Portal here or call 0800 061 2515 to find out how Docusoft can help your business.
About Docusoft: Docusoft is a leading software vendor that develops outstanding software solutions that help companies manage and store their electronic documents and information. Docusoft has a varied customer base with a solid foundation of long standing customers coming from the financial services sector.
Docusoft Limited: Westmead House, Westmead Road, Farnborough, Hampshire GU14 7LP
Know more http://docusoft.net/
Docusoft Limited
***@docusoft.net
