 
News By Tag
* Diwali gift boxes
* Diwali tea gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


Buy Unique Diwali Tea Gift Boxes from Goodwyn Tea at the Best Prices Online

Celebration time is round the corner! Goodwyn Tea has brought a range of exclusive tea gift boxes for this Diwali at the most affordable price.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Diwali gift boxes
Diwali tea gifts

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Products

KOLKATA, India - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebration time is round the corner! Goodwyn Tea has brought a range of exclusive tea gift boxes for this Diwali at the most affordable price.

Diwali Gifts from Goodwyn Tea

Among the many occasions, Diwali is certainly a special celebration and this occasion should be made more memorable with unique gift items. Goodwyn Tea has taken a step towards making this festival of light and color more eventful and colorful with its exclusive selection of tea gifts. Just as lights and diyas enlighten the whole ambience during this festival, similarly, the gift boxes of this company will enlighten the minds of people.

The company offers customized gifts boxes where the buyers have the chance to inscribe a personal message or the name of his loved ones. The collection of Goodwyn tea gifts are carefully selected, creatively curated and intelligently themed to meet the taste and preference of every buyer. Be assured to get mesmerized to see the sophisticated and elegant gift boxes containing various blends.

Have a look of their selection of personalized tea gift at Goodwyntea.com. Buyers are sure to have a great buying experience.

The wide selection of the memorable gift boxes of this company includes –

ü  Diwali Signature Tea Gift Box

ü  Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Illuminated Diya

ü  Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Happy Diwali

ü  Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Engraved Diya

ü  Power Break Tea Gift Set

ü  Elite Tea Gift Box

ü  Tea for One Gift Box

ü  Tea for Two Gift Box

ü  Alluring Chest of 9 X 10

ü  Tea Scroll Box

ü  Royal Exotic Wooden Tea Box

These are only a few of the gifts offered from Goodwyn Tea. Whether for one member or for the full family, its product basket can satisfy the needs of every customer. The prices of these exclusive gifts are worth the investment.

About Goodwyn Tea

Goodwyn Tea is a producer owned brand name with around seven estates in Assam. It makes endeavor to offer freshest and authentic blends to its customers worldwide. The unique feature of Goodwyn is it provides beverage from a single origin. all its blends are carefully handpicked from the estates and are delivered fresh to the clients and customers.

Contact Details

Goodwyn Tea

Address: 6, Bishop Lefroy Road.
4th Floor, Kolkata 700020

Contact No. : 03340170733

Email: support@goodwyntea.com

Website: www.goodwyntea.com/pages/diwali-gifts-online

Contact
Goodwyn Tea
***@goodwyntea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goodwyntea.com
Tags:Diwali gift boxes, Diwali tea gifts
Industry:Shopping
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwyn Tea PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share