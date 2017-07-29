Buy Unique Diwali Tea Gift Boxes from Goodwyn Tea at the Best Prices Online

Celebration time is round the corner! Goodwyn Tea has brought a range of exclusive tea gift boxes for this Diwali at the most affordable price.

-- Celebration time is round the corner! Goodwyn Tea has brought a range of exclusive tea gift boxes for this Diwali at the most affordable price.Among the many occasions, Diwali is certainly a special celebration and this occasion should be made more memorable with unique gift items. Goodwyn Tea has taken a step towards making this festival of light and color more eventful and colorful with its exclusive selection of tea gifts. Just as lights and diyas enlighten the whole ambience during this festival, similarly, the gift boxes of this company will enlighten the minds of people.The company offers customized gifts boxes where the buyers have the chance to inscribe a personal message or the name of his loved ones. The collection of Goodwyn tea gifts are carefully selected, creatively curated and intelligently themed to meet the taste and preference of every buyer. Be assured to get mesmerized to see the sophisticated and elegant gift boxes containing various blends.Have a look of their selection of personalized tea gift at Goodwyntea.com. Buyers are sure to have a great buying experience.The wide selection of the memorable gift boxes of this company includes –ü Diwali Signature Tea Gift Boxü Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Illuminated Diyaü Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Happy Diwaliü Season's Greetings Tea Gift Box – Engraved Diyaü Power Break Tea Gift Setü Elite Tea Gift Boxü Tea for One Gift Boxü Tea for Two Gift Boxü Alluring Chest of 9 X 10ü Tea Scroll Boxü Royal Exotic Wooden Tea BoxThese are only a few of the gifts offered from Goodwyn Tea. Whether for one member or for the full family, its product basket can satisfy the needs of every customer. The prices of these exclusive gifts are worth the investment.Goodwyn Tea is a producer owned brand name with around seven estates in Assam. It makes endeavor to offer freshest and authentic blends to its customers worldwide. The unique feature of Goodwyn is it provides beverage from a single origin. all its blends are carefully handpicked from the estates and are delivered fresh to the clients and customers.: 6, Bishop Lefroy Road.4th Floor, Kolkata 700020: 03340170733